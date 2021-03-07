LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition when they flew off their motorcycle after hitting another vehicle.
The crash happened Saturday night around 11:30 on 50 highway and Chipman in Lee’s Summit.
Four motorcycles were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic. One of those motorcycles, a blue Suzuki drove into the rear of a red Ford F150 and flew off the motorcycle.
The accident is still under investigation.
