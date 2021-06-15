KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash that sent him airborne.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday morning just after 10:30 in the area of Independence and Wilson avenues.
A gray Honda Civic was going east on Independence Avenue as a black Harley Davidson was going west.
Then, the Honda made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and hit it. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, sending him into the air before he landed on the pavement.
Police say the motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and landed head first.
He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The person driving the Honda was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.