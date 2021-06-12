KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after hitting some storm debris in the road on Saturday morning in Kansas City.
The motorcycle was traveling down Norledge Avenue near Drury Avenue in the Historic Northeast around 5:30 a.m., when it struck a large limb in the middle of the street that had been downed by Friday night's storms. The motorcyclist tumbled from the bike and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, and crews were called out to clear the weather debris while emergency crews remained on-scene.
