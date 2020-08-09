GENERIC: police lights

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Officers were called to the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 just before 11 p.m. for a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said the investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling too fast for the curve in the exit ramp and left the roadway to the left.

The driver was then ejected and was found down in an embankment with the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.