KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
Officers were called to the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 just before 11 p.m. for a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
Police said the investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling too fast for the curve in the exit ramp and left the roadway to the left.
The driver was then ejected and was found down in an embankment with the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
