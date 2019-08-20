WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon.
A 2009 Harley-Davidson was on the ramp from southbound Interstate 435 to eastbound Interstate 70.
The motorcycle went off the road for an unknown reason into the right ditch, came back onto the road, went back off, came back on, then went off again.
The driver, 63-year-old Charles Alvin Geertz of Iowa, was still unable to regain control. The motorcycle started to go into a sideways yaw.
Geertz was unable to recover and hit a large rock in the ditch. The bike vaulted, and the front tire struck a bridge pillar about 6 feet up and came down on its side.
Geertz landed between the motorcycle and the bridge pillar.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
