KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is recovering after striking a concrete barrier and being thrown off the side of the highway.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to 169 Hwy. and 9 Hwy. on a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say that a black Kawasaki motorcycle was going southbound when the driver apparently lost control.

The vehicle struck the concrete Jersey barrier along the outside lane and the driver was thrown off the side of the elevated highway span.

Police identified the driver as a 31-year-old KCMO man, and he fell about 47 feet and suffered multiple broken bones.

The man is in serious condition.

