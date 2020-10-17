KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A motorcyclist died in a crash that happened at 11:34 a.m. Saturday.
According to the police, a silver and black Harley-Davidson was going west on I-470 to northbound I-435 when the crash happened.
The motorcyclist then began losing control on the ramp for some reason and crossed into the grassy median.
Once back on the I-435 ramp, the motorcyclist was hit by a blue Toyota Highlander with its right front side.
The bike then hit both the metal guardrail and concrete barrier, which threw it back into the left side of the SUV.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The person driving the Toyota and a passenger were not injured in the crash.
