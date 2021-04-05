NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Monday afternoon.
According to the police, the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. at the Armour Road exit from northbound I-35.
The crash involved a semi truck and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist died in the crash.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.