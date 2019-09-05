INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon.
According to the police, the crash happened on U.S. 24 Highway east of Winfrey at about 2:30 p.m.
A Honda motorcycle was going east when it hit a Ford F-250 in the rear.
The person driving the truck was the only person inside and sustained minor injuries.
The man on the Honda was taken to a local hospital, but later died due to his injuries.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
