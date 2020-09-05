KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night.
Kansas City police were called to the northbound ramp from Cookingham to northbound Interstate 435 just after 8:30 p.m.
According to officers, a red and black Harley was traveling south on the ramp from Cookingham Road just before the curve on the ramp to go back north. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate the curve and went off the roadway.
The driver was ejected off the Harley and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.
Police noted that he was not wearing a helmet and that this is the first motorcycle fatality of a driver with no helmet since the law changed.
