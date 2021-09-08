KASNAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a motorcycle accident Wednesday in Kansas City.
According to police, officers attempted to stop a dirt bike-type motorcycle near 43rd and N Chaumiere for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and fled from the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers discontinued the chase but later found that the mototcycle had collided with a Ford pickup truck at 39th. The driver of the bike was transported to a hospital where they died a short time later.
The motorcycle was found to have ran a stop sign. The two occupants in the truck were not injured.
The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.
