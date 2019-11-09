KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a crash that happened on Saturday afternoon and resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
They said it happened at about 12:48 p.m. in the area of N. 27th Street and Stewart Avenue.
Their preliminary investigation indicated that a silver SUV was going south on 27th when it was hit by a motorcycle who was going east on Stewart.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.
The person driving the SUV was taken to the hospital for minor complaints of pain.
The KCKPD's Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team is still investigating.
There is no other information at this time.
