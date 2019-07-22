KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a vehicle and a motorcycle crash that happened in the Northland Monday afternoon.
Officers said that the crash occurred at Parvin Road and Brighton Avenue at 4:17 p.m.
KCTV5 News was first told that the motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries. About 45 minutes later, police said that the cyclist had died.
