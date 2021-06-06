INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a crash that happened on Saturday evening involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
According to the Independence Police Department, the crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 24 and N. Farview Drive.
A 2009 Honda motorcycle was going west on the highway when it collided with a 2006 Nissan pickup truck that was making a left turn onto the highway from Farview Drive.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, but ultimately died from their injuries.
There were two people inside the pickup truck; neither was injured.
The police do know the identity of the motorcyclist, but will not release that information until family has been notified.
The Independence Police Department is still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.