KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash that happened on Monday morning.
According to the KCPD, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the area of E. 99th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
A black Suzuki motorcycle was going south on Blue Ridge, headed toward 99th Terrace. Then, a black Toyota Corolla pulled out from the east at a stop sign on 99th, turning north.
The motorcycle hit the left side of the car and the motorcyclist was ejected.
The motorcyclist did have a full face helmet on. He sustained critical injuries.
The person driving the Corolla and a 5-year-old inside were not injured in the crash.
