KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcycle crash Friday morning in Kansas City sent one person to the hospital and clogged up traffic.

Police and emergency crews responded around 9 a.m. to Oak Street and Cleaver Boulevard in response to a motorcycle crash. On-scene police said a pickup turned in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to St. Luke's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was reportedly hurt.

The crash did block traffic along Oak and Cleaver, but was cleared out before noon.

