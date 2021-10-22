KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcycle crash Friday morning in Kansas City sent one person to the hospital and clogged up traffic.
Police and emergency crews responded around 9 a.m. to Oak Street and Cleaver Boulevard in response to a motorcycle crash. On-scene police said a pickup turned in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash.
The motorcyclist was transported to St. Luke's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was reportedly hurt.
The crash did block traffic along Oak and Cleaver, but was cleared out before noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.