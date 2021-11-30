KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Concern over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, continues to grow as health professionals race to get answers about the impact it will have in the pandemic.
Federal officials say there is no evidence Omicron is in the United States yet, but uncertainty about the variant is motivating some people to get their COVID-19 booster shot instead of waiting.
The KC Public Library-Plaza Branch was busier than usual on Tuesday during its weekly free vaccine clinic hosted by KC CARE Health Center.
Sherri Bennett was among the last minute group who walked in to participate in the one of the weekly clinics. The mom of two said she’s had a hard time finding a place to get her booster during her free time, but says news of Omicron gave her the push she needed to not put off getting her booster shot any longer.
“At first I was a little ‘let me wait and see what happens,’ but I feel like there are still cases out there and I still know people that are getting covid,” said Sherri Bennett.
Omicron has a higher number of mutations compared to other variants, including Delta. The mutations have the potential of making the virus more transmissible and less susceptible to existing vaccines. Nick Bennett, Manager of the Antimicrobial and Diagnostic Advisement Program at Saint Luke’s Health System, says more information about Omicron is expected in the next couple of weeks, until then he preaches patience.
“I'm confident that even if it becomes a predominant strain, we will have the ability to react and prevent disease in the future,” explained Bennett.
As Delta remains the predominant strain in the KC metro, Bennett recommends people get a booster or their first shot because current COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to offer protection. Researchers are working to learn what the efficacy of the current Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be against Omicron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.