KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mothers in Charge Founder Rosilyn Temple says ending violence starts by getting inside homes and speaking face to face with neighbors. Beginning Monday, the group went door to door through a Kansas City neighborhood handing out flyers and making plans with neighbors to do just that.
Temple knows what it’s like to lose a child as her son was murdered on November 23, 2011. It’s now become her life mission to make sure no one else has to experience the same pain.
“We’ve got to do something different. We’ve got to help our community. It’s time to step up and come to our people and ask them how we can help,” Temple expressed.
Their new outreach program, “Why Are We So Angry”, allows them to go to homes, and build relationships with the heads of households.
“The violence, and not knowing how to deal with conflict starts in the homes. So that’s what we’re doing. We’re going into the homes finally,” Temple said.
They plan to listen to neighborhood residents and hear their thoughts about violence prevention. Then, offer anti-retaliation and conflict resolution support.
“At the end of this we’ll have a solution. Some tools that they can work with that they can say this is what we’re going to do as a neighborhood and how we can address this problem,” Temple said.
KC Mothers in Charge plans to visit homes all throughout a Kansas City neighborhood over the next three months. After speaking to people in their homes, they’ll then bring the neighbors together for a round table discussion to target one main issue to solving the violence. After that, they’ll head into more hot spot violent areas. That will continue for two years.
