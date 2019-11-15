KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time tonight, we are hearing from the mother of a Northland woman whose husband is accused of killing her in a St. Louis suburb.
Beau Rothwell, 28, is now charged with second-degree murder and evidence tampering. He is accused of killing his wife Jennifer in St. Louis, where the couple lived.
She has yet to be found.
When Jennifer Rothwell’s mother, Robin von Hausen, spoke to our sister station, it was before her son-in-law was charged and when this was still a missing persons case.
She said Jennifer was the kind of person to speak up and never said anything about any trouble.
The couple had been married for five years.
Jennifer was a DuPont engineer and was up for a promotion. She was “feathering her nest,” her mom said, at a home she and her husband had just recently moved into.
It was at that home in St. Louis, where her husband was arrested on Wednesday, a day after he reported her missing. He wasn’t charged with murder until Friday.
Police said he was caught on video buying bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves the day before he reported her disappearance. Once they got a search warrant for the home, they said they found bleach and blood soaking a carpet.
Her parents offered DNA samples, which police say were consistent with the blood on the carpet.
On Wednesday afternoon, Beau Rothwell made a Facebook post. He’d reported her missing the night before. He asked for tips. That post now has 2,000 comments, with remarks about the murder charge.
Much of it is speculation on motive, mostly from people who appear to be strangers.
Jennifer’s family, who live in Kansas City’s Northland, said her birthday is now five days away.
“We just got back from her step-grandmother’s funeral on November 1st,” her mother said. “That’s the last time we saw her.”
