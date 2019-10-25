JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A grand jury has decided not to indict a Kansas City cop who shot and killed a man in May.
The man’s mother told KCTV5 News she’s heartbroken by the grand jury’s decision. That’s made worse by the fact that, because it was a grand jury, it is a secret, closed proceeding and she won’t get the answers she’s been waiting for.
The public will not know what evidence the grand jury heard.
KCTV5’s Betsy Webster met up with Rotonya McGee at a Comfort Inn. She drove to KC from Chicago because she knew the case was coming to court here.
“I should have been able speak in his behalf,” she said.
She didn’t know until she got here that she couldn’t be a part of what was happening in court. So, when she got a call from the prosecutor’s office about the decision and asking to meet with her, she said no.
“I don’t feel the need to meet with him,” she said. “For what? You all made your decision already. There’s nothing to talk about.”
Her son, Terrance Bridges, was 30 when he was killed by police. He’d moved to KC from Chicago less than a year ago.
Police said they came to 70th and Bellfontaine on the night of May 26 on a report of an armed home invasion and carjacking. They said an officer shot him during a struggle when they tried to arrest him. They would not say whether they found a weapon on him or detail the specifics of the struggle that justified the shooting.
Last month, social justice leaders rallied and demanded the officer be charged. They said Bridges did not have a gun and they questioned the entire police account.
“What if somebody out of uniform killed one of them? They are going to jail,” Bridges mother said.
This was her fifth visit to KC to make her voice heard. Although she doesn’t know exactly how, she said she is going to keep fighting for justice.
“I’m going to keep fighting for my son,” she said. “I’m going to get justice for my son. I’m not stopping right here.”
It’s worth noting that the Jackson County prosecutor did recently charge a sheriff’s deputy involved in the shooting of a woman who survived. However, that was a decision she made and so the evidence she based her decision on was public.
The public is waiting to hear if she will address why she chose a grand jury this time around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.