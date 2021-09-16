KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Ariel’s mother posted on Facebook about Thursday’s court hearing.
Her feelings were clear:
“The justice system is f***** up but I'm praying he gets what he deserves for what he did to my baby girl and my family.....”
Felicia Miller responded to questions saying her daughter is getting better.
It’s unclear what that means. The attorney representing Ariel and her family previously said she’s forever changed by the crash.
The post includes a black and white photo of the mother and child.
A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $580,000.
