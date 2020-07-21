KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It’s been a violent year in Kansas City, but the woman who was shot dead at the 7-Eleven located at 26th and Van Brunt at 11:30 a.m. Monday was more than just the city’s 106th homicide.

She was 20-year-old Diamon Eichelburger, a mother to 14-month-old Belle.

“She was always happy, even when she was going through things, she was always happy. So, for somebody to take her life like this,” Eichelburger’s aunt Thelma Rowell said.

Eichelburger’s aunts and mother couldn’t find the word to describe it, senseless is just too cliché.

“I woke up this morning and I felt like she was sitting right next to me on the couch,” Eichelburger’s aunt Erica Mosby said.

They say Eichelburger was five-months pregnant, taking Belle to the doctor Monday. She stopped at the 7-Eleven to get Belle some snacks, they say. Police say someone pulled up in a car and shot Eichelburger as Belle sat in a stroller alongside her.

Eichelburger’s mother is now struggling with what to tell Eichelburger’s younger brothers, ages one, three, five, and 12.

“Her brothers, they’ve been looking for her,” Eichelburger’s mother Brenda Cunningham said.

But once Belle is old enough to ask, they know they won’t dwell on the why or how.

“Not how somebody snatched her life away from her, but we will fill Belle with all kinds of love, energy, just everything positive about Diamon is what Belle will know,” Mosby said.

They’ll tell her about how funny her mom was, they’ll show her her mom’s infectious smile and hopefully raise some money for when Belle grows older.

“It will be a gift from her mom to her,” Mosby said.