KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Day three of digging is complete. Star Boomer’s mother is convinced the tip that brought investigators near 49th and Metropolitan Avenue will finally help her find her daughter.
“We prayed for this for 20 years. We never gave up,” Hazel Hurtie, Star Boomer's mother, said.
This week’s search down below into the basement of a former home that Star Boomer once lived in is giving her mother much needed hope.
“Happy because I know they are going to find her. It's coming,” Hurtie said.
Hurtie just wishes her other daughter Cyndy Hurtie was still alive to see what is unfolding.
“Oh she'd be happy. She'd be rejoicing,” Hurtie said.
Cyndy died this October. She dedicated most of her life to finding her sister, Boomer. She became a private investigator and forensic technician.
“I think eventually in the end, God's got their number. They are going to have to pay for it one way or another,” Hurtie said.
Fast forward to Wednesday night, Hurtie is now waiting for a phone call from KCK detectives. Investigators reached the basement level Wednesday of the demolished home they are searching. So far, they’ve only collected some cloth. Right now, it is unclear if it is connected to Boomer’s case.
“Now that we are at concrete level for the basement, it will be a little bit easier for them to run the ground penetrating radar on the flat ground versus just the dirt and soil where we were at today,” Tiffany Bergdorf, Detective with the KCK Police Department, said.
Hurtie has faith investigators are searching the right spot.
“God is going to give us peace and finally we can rest with that and go on with our lives like she would want us to do. She would want us to be happy,” Hurtie said.
KCTV5 News was told investigators plan to be back in the area Thursday with canines.
