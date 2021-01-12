INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Three men are in jail facing various charges for a chaotic incident at Independence Center on Sunday afternoon.
Police say their investigation, with the help of multiple cell phone videos on social media of what happened, indicates 34 year-old Nathan Gouldsmith got into a phyiscal altercation with 23 year-old Keandre Lamay.
At some point during the fight, 23 year-old Rayvon Lewis stood up on a table and pulled out a toy gun with an orange tip.
He cocked the toy gun it as if getting ready to shoot, and pointed it in the air as people screamed. Court documents for his arrest indicate he also pointed it into a crowd of people.
Independence police arrived minutes after receiving nine 911 calls and arrested all three men.
Lewis is charged with making a terroristic threat, a state charge. Gouldsmith is charged with disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child who was with him, and interfering with police. Lamay is charged with disorderly conduct. Gouldsmith and Lamay’s charges are municipal charges.
Lewis’s mother, Anntronette Williams, says her son was diagnosed with bipolar one last year.
She says he’s been refusing to take his medications, and the incident at the mall was a manic episode.
“He doesn’t even have a record, a criminal record, by any means-- to try to label him as a terrorist is just totally beyond me and his character,” she said.
Lewis told detectives he didn’t mean to harm anyone, and that he brought the toy gun to shoot a music video at the mall.
“That’s what I think he might have wanted to do, but he’s going through a manic episode so he was out of touch with reality at the time,” Williams said.
Williams says her son has played football since he was seven years old, and even played at Fort Hays State University. He got good grades, and is an artist.
His art has even been recognized by big names like Leo Burnett and Chance the Rapper.
When Williams called the Jackson County Jail to tell them about his mental issues, she said she didn’t get much help.
“They told me immediately what his bond was but couldn’t tell me what he’d been charged with. We don’t have $2,500 to get him out. His bond is $25,000. He needs to get out of jail and go to the mental hospital and get mental medical attention,” she said.
Police confirm Lewis does not have a criminal record, and say his behavior was odd.
Williams hopes this charge and the jail time don’t set him back with his mental health.
She recognizes that her son’s actions were wrong, but thinks he needs mental health treatment, not jail time. She believes if he can get help, he as a bright future as an artist and graphic designer.
