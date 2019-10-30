KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a proposed ordinance Wednesday morning to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
In May 2005, Liz Donnelly’s life changed forever.
“This is my daughter Jenny. She was murdered on May 11, 2005,” Liz Donnelly, who is the mother of the victim, said.
Donnelly says her daughter Jenifer Burton was killed by her estranged husband.
“He lured her to his apartment. He said he had a plan and didn’t know how to tell the kids. When she got there, he shot her three times with a shotgun and left her dying on his floor,” Donnelly said.
She shared this story, Wednesday morning, minutes after Mayor Quinton Lucas, proposed a new ordinance.
“I’m introducing an ordinance that will create a municipal violation for the unlawful carrying of firearms in Kansas City by anyone who is subject to a restraining order that’s been issued by a court or is convicted of a crime of domestic violence, misdemeanor or felony,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
An ordinance that is similar to the federal law already in place, but Mayor Lucas says it goes a step further.
“If the restraining order has been issued, then you have in a way been adjudicated in some sort of way to have been a domestic violence threat, in so therefore this does expand the possible universe of folks who are banned from carrying firearms,” Lucas said.
Don Pind, the owner of northland Gun LLC in Northmoor, says this is not new.
“It’s basically the law as it stands now if you are under indictment for anything you cannot be in possession of a firearm,” Pind said.
But the mayor says this ordinance will improve the enforcement of it on the local level, which Pind approves of.
“We’ve had ladies come in and say my husband beat me last night. I want to buy a gun. Not here you won’t,” Pind said.
At the same time, this ordinance won’t assist in locking up domestic violence abusers who are often caught and released because the lack of jail space.
“Certainly, we have an issue with jail space, no if ands or buts about it. But I do think that taking guns out of the hands of offenders will help save lives,” Lucas said.
Lucas says Thursday morning he will be speaking with Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte and will ask about the space issue and see if Kansas City offenders can be back in the county jail.
