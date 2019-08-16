KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A mother and her young daughter were hit by their own car on Friday evening.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Hardesty.
An investigation determined that a 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter had parked their blue Ford Escape on an incline and were walking behind it.
The vehicle apparently had not been properly put in park, so it rolled backward and hit the child.
The mother stood behind the SUV and tried to stop it from rolling further by pushing on the truck area, then the vehicle rolled over her.
Both the victims have been taken to local hospitals. They are listed as being in stable condition.
