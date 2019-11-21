BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Belton Police Department made a large drug bust earlier this week at a home right down the street from a school.
Police have reason to believe the man who was arrested was selling the products.
On Thursday, KCTV5 News spoke with one parent who lives in the neighborhood is highly concerned.
On Tuesday, police searched a home on the 100th block of E. Pacific and found a large amount of suspected marijuana and marijuana byproducts. It’s in a neighborhood with a number of children and it is just a block away from Belton Middle School.
Ericka Rhoades, a parent of several children, is very concerned. “To me, it’s just scary,” she said. “It’s frustrating.”
“My best friend’s kids go to that school and they walk past the end of the street to go home,” she said. “So, I’m thinking, ‘Did they ever get approached?’ Or, they have to walk right past that area.”
According to police, many of the items seized were from out-of-state manufacturers. KCTV5 News zoomed in on the pictures the police department posted on Facebook and looked up some of the company names, which show many of the products came from Colorado.
“We haven’t seen an abundance of the prepackaged manufactured items yet,” said Lt. Dan Davis, Patrol Division Commander with the Belton police.
We looked on the website of one of the byproduct companies called Pure Greens out of Salida, Colorado. They say on their site, in part, “We ourselves do not do online orders and only operate in wholesale cannabis -- that’s marijuana, weed, ganja -- selling only to licensed companies within the state of Colorado.”
Police said that even though medical marijuana is legalized in Missouri, the state is still in the process of setting up distribution and consumption. At this time, there are no operating licensed dispensaries and there are laws against unlicensed people trying to sell.
“This isn’t a dispensary that was searched,” said Davis. “This was an individual who was taking it upon themselves to sell cannabis illegally, and you can’t do that.”
It’s a situation that’s an eye-opener for Rhoades. She moved a few years ago from Kansas City to Belton.
“I thought that I was moving to a safer area, but honestly I feel like no matter where you go, it’s pretty much the same,” she said.
The suspect in the case has been released from custody and is now awaiting charges.
