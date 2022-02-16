JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 35-year-old Tasha Haefs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Karvel Stevens was identified as the boy killed.
Prosecutors have requested that she be held without bond.
Her mugshot is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 7300 block of Indiana Ave. last night after receiving a call about a disturbance.
Editor's note: Some of the details below are graphic. Readers are urged to use their own discretion.
When officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be blood on the front steps. They also saw what appeared to be a severed head near the entrance.
They determined that a woman was inside but was refusing to answer the door.
Officers then forced their way inside and took the woman into custody. That woman was Haefs.
She had what appeared to be blood on her. The authorities found two knives inside the residence.
No other children were found inside.
According to the county prosecutor's office, Haefs told detectives that the victim was her biological child and admitted to killing him.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a statement regarding this child's death.
"The community now knows some of the terrible details of the death of this 6-year-old child," she said. "It takes our breath away."
She said, "It’s difficult to imagine the grief for this boy’s family. For the child’s classmates. His friends. Neighbors. The first responders who went to this crime scene."
"This child’s death is a call for something more," she said. "Our community must heed the call. Law enforcement, prosecutors, public health officials, social service providers, all of our many partners must work together to address the violence. Strong collaborations are needed to lean into this difficult challenge, and better protect our community’s most vulnerable population, our kids."
Her full statement can be read here.
