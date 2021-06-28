LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A mother and her two children were injured in a crash that happened in Liberty on Monday afternoon.
According to the Liberty Police Department, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Church Road and Camille Street.
A 26-year-old woman driving a black SUV was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for life-threatening injuries.
Her two children, who are 7 months old and 17 months old, were also taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was a white pickup truck. The two people inside that vehicle where checked and released at the scene.
The police say the cause of the accident is still being investigated.
There was also a minor secondary accident near the scene, but no injuries were reported in that crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.