KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Data obtained by KCTV shows the Department of Health and Senior Services approves a high percentage of applicants seeking a medical marijuana ID. As of Monday morning, the DHSS received 80,878 patient and caregiver applications.
Out of the applications process, the department approved a total of 65,484. More than three thousand applicants were denied and 143 applications were rejected. DHSS clarifies, reject status are not denials; the applicant can turn in additional documents or fix errors flagged within 10 days.
“It’s a small group of patients, but the rejections do happen,” says Darby Cook, founder of Missouri Cannabis Clinic.
Cook says her organization fielded nearly 430 calls over the weekend mainly from new patients interested in getting their medical marijuana card. She highlights one key area patients are getting flagged for the most; proof of Missouri residency.
DHSS has specific criteria on what they require from applicants. All patients much have a qualifying need. The Missouri Constitution outlines the conditions, such as cancer, epilepsy, and severe migraines.
Darby says, “If you do get flagged, definitely don’t ignore the email. The state [of Missouri] will not call you, they are only going to email you, so making sure that you’re keeping an eye on your email for updates. As soon as you get a rejection, try to take immediate action to fix the problem.”
Applicants have 10 days to fix the flagged issue, otherwise their application will be denied. If an applicant does not provide the necessary documents after a rejection, their application could be denied.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Communications Director Lisa Cox sent us a statement.
“Rejected applications are those that have been submitted, however are incomplete as they are missing required information required to approve the application. The Department will reject the application once to notify the applicant that the application is incomplete and will specify in that notification what information is missing. The applicant then has 10 days to resubmit these changes to the department before the application will be denied.”
As of Wednesday morning, DHSS state they are processing applications without delays and getting applicants a response within 30 days.
