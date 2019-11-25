MOSBY, MO (KCTV) -- A small town can resemble a big family. After 75 years in Mosby, Missouri, that's how Betty Cazzell feels.
“When something happens in the town, the whole town feels it,” 86-year-old Betty Cazzell said.
That family has been there for each other through a series of storms and floods.
Bob Branscom is a local alderman and he's had several close calls at his house.
“Water come up several times on that last step,” Branscom said. “You really find out who your neighbors are through something like that.”
But over the last several months, people in Mosby have noticed something different driving through town. Pile after pile of bricks and shingles, homes marked for demolition, results of a FEMA buyout for a flood mitigation and loss prevention program.
Cazzell's two closest neighbors took the deal.
“I hadn't known them too long,” Cazzell said.
The city says there were 75 houses in town, nearly 30 have taken buyouts and are now vacant or already demolished.
Bob Snyder is a minister at the town's only church.
“We're trying to keep the community a community,” Snyder said. Some of these homes had families in them for years.”
It's hard to see families leaving Mosby, but like many in town, his church will stay.
“It's where god planted us so that's where we're going to be,” Snyder said
So will Cazzell.
“It's sad but I feel like I've been blessed,” Cazzell said.
Blessed by a tight knit community growing smaller, but for her, it's still family.
