OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley School District is mourning after Morse Elementary School Principal Steve Vandemark unexpectedly died on Friday.
It is the school district's understanding that his death was not related to COVID-19.
According to a biography still posted on the school district's website, Vandemark grew up in the Kansas City area and graduated from Emporia State University.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.
The news came via an email from Aubry Bend Middle School Principal Diana Tate.
It said:
"It is with a heavy heart that I share some very difficult news. We learned that Morse Elementary Principal Steve Vandemark unexpectedly died Friday night. It is our understanding that his death is not related to COVID. I realize this is heartbreaking news, and I ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
There is no doubt Mr. V will be missed by Morse students, staff and community. I know our community will come together to provide love and support for each other. There is information available on the district website that will help provide guidance if you want to discuss the loss with your child."
It also says:
"We also know that Steve’s death will be very difficult for Morse staff and the entire Blue Valley community. Our Morse staff is a special part of our ABMS community, and we are here to support them as they work with their students and families. We love them and will wrap around them as they process this loss themselves.
I know the Vandemark family appreciates the support of the Blue Valley community and privacy during this time. Hug your loved ones tight today, and please let us know if we can do anything else to support you or your child during this difficult time of loss."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.