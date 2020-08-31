KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - While things calmed down by the afternoon, storms Monday morning roared through the Kansas City metro, and the heavy winds, rain and lighting were enough to stir many out of bed.
Unfortunately for some, the headaches continued into the afternoon as they worked to clear debris from trees fell by the storm.
The base was all that was left of a big tree that stood on the corner of 49th and Troostwood for decades. The early morning storms caused it to snap and fall across the street, landing right on the hood of a white car.
The vehicle’s owner, Ekrem Kalabha, said when the tree crashed down around 8:30 a.m., he heard the thunder and wind but never heard the crash of the limbs on his car.
Kalabha told KCTV5 News it was a disappointing sight to wake up to.
"I opened the weather app and it said there might be hail damage,” he recalled. “There was already a little hail damage on the car, so I was OK with that, but I wasn’t expecting a tree. So yeah, I was shocked."
Kalabha said he been trying to get in contact with the city to get the tree removed so he can start estimating how bad the damage really is.
