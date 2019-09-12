KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Illegal dumping has been a known nuisance across Kansas City for some time, but now officials are saying they’ve found what may be the worst act of illegal dumping ever in KC.
It happened at 14th and Kensington, which has been a notorious illegal dumpsite for years. Recently, the city’s Solid Waste Department removed just over 2,000 tires in that area in less than a year.
Cameras at a local business caught one of the illegal dumpers while they were going to the site. On the video, a large 18-wheeler can be seen making its way back to the illegal dumpsite at 14th and Kensington.
Lori Hillyard is the co-owner of the bike shop whose cameras captured the footage.
“It’s not normal for a semi-truck to drive down this road,” she said. “As a concerned citizen, I’m tired of people dumping in my neighborhood. It’s got to stop.”
Hillyard said this isn’t the first time the semi had been there. When it came back, they knew they had to call police.
Luckily, Sargent Mike Luster was already in the area on an unrelated call.
“As I was driving on the street, people out of the businesses started coming out and pointing to a diesel truck that was driving away south and said, ‘Hey, they just dumped a load of tires back there!’” Luster said.
“I was like, 'This guy is going to get away. We can’t let this guy get away,'" Hillyard said.
Within minutes, the driver of the 18-wheeler was pulled over.
According to Illegal Dumping Investigator Alan Ashurst, 14th and Kensington is the site for dumped furniture, garbage, clothing and -- of course -- tires.
“This is probably the worst location for illegal dumping and homelessness in the city,” Ashurst said. “This one particular stack of tires we had over here, there were approximately 2,100 tires. That cost the city $3,700 to clean up.”
It’s an obvious problem that the city said they’re working to fix.
“Research has shown that with trash comes crime,” Ashurst said. “With trash comes homelessness, which brings crimes, which brings health and safety violations for anyone that lives in the area.”
Hillyard lives and works in the neighborhood, so she’s hoping for a quick solution.
“We’re just tired of it,” she said, “being here and seeing all of this and watching our community go downhill.”
The city said if it wasn’t for the assistance from the KCPD, as well as the security footage, they may have had a more difficult time finding the suspect.
