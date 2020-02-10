More than 300 animals found living in Kansas City home

Nearly 300 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles and geckos were found Monday in a home in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

 (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are working to remove hundreds of animals found living in deplorable conditions inside a Kansas City home.

John Baccala, a spokesman for city's Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department, said nearly 300 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles and geckos were found Monday in a home in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

KC Pet Project is working with the city to help find homes for the animals.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

