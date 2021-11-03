KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight, 142 dogs are safe in Kansas City after a large rescue in Iowa removed more than 500 dogs from several properties owned by an Iowa man.
Daniel Gingerich agreed to surrender 514 dogs after USDA investigators say he violated the Animal Welfare Act 120 times since March.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa in coordination with the ASPCA, Wisconsin Humane Society, and the Animal Rescue Corp helped remove, transport, and shelter more than 500 dogs and puppies rescued from Gingerich’s multiple locations around the state. During the last few days, 142 of the dogs were transferred to Wayside Waifs.
“We know that they were in deplorable conditions. Living in their own feces, not being fed, not having freshwater and all the things that you can imagine they were suffering from,” Wayside Waifs Communications and Annual Giving Manager Casey Waugh said. “They're going to get treatment here that they deserve and they're going to find families here in Kansas City and they're going to become happy. These families are going to light up as well.”
According to investigators, Gingerich failed to provide adequate care which caused “unnecessary suffering and death.” He has been barred from selling, breeding, or brokering dogs.
Once the dogs at Wayside Waifs have been medically and behaviorally treated, they will be ready for adoption. Some of the rescued dogs are already available. Interested adopters are encouraged to visit Wayside Waifs website for availability.
Wayside Waifs is collecting donations to care for the dogs transferred to Kansas City including blankets, bath towels, toys and dog treats. Monetary donations will be matched by Summit Homes - Kansas City up to $25,000 to help the rescued animals. You can donate by clicking here.
“We want to give them the life that they deserve, and we unfortunately know that there are people out there with puppy mills,” Waugh said. “There was this one and there are unfortunately more.”
During the month of November, Wayside Waifs is offering 1/2 price pet adoptions in November for animals 5+months - 6 years of age. You can view adoptable pets at Wayside Waifs by clicking here.
