KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Charges are now filed in municipal, state and federal court against people who were in the crowd during the first few days of protests in Kansas City. KCTV5 News requested a list of all the charges filed in municipal court in connection to the protests.
KCTV5 News looked over all the charges filed in municipal court from Friday May 29 through Wednesday June 3. We found the majority of people on the list are charged for non-violent ordinance violations, but some are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers.
Inside the large crowds on the Plaza during protests, hundreds of people made their voices heard. Undercover officers tried to covertly blend in with the group to discover who among them threw things at police. On May 31, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith spoke about injuries to officers.
"I have an officer in the hospital with a lacerated liver this morning that got hit with a rock. Every single officer got assaulted yesterday," Smith said.
According to federal court records, police saw Matthew Madden throwing water bottles at officers from several locations on June 2. When officers approached, they say Madden ran and threw a fanny pack he was wearing.
When officers arrested him and searched the fanny pack, they say they found what appeared to be marijuana, a glock semiautomatic handgun and 42 rounds of live ammunition. He is facing a federal charge for being a habitual narcotics user in possession of a firearm.
The majority of people arrested during the protests are facing charges in municipal court. We counted more than 180 charges for failing to comply with the lawful order of a police officer. The second most common charge was for obstruction or resisting arrest.
At least ten people are charged with assault or attempted assault. Seven of those charged are accused of throwing water bottles, a gas canister or rocks at police. The other three are accused of punching or kicking law enforcement officers.
In state court, Jackson County prosecutors charged four suspects with stealing from businesses on the plaza during protests. Donzell R. Davis is charged with burglary and stealing. Raven Moses, Richard Black and Damien Smith are each charged with stealing.
City Council members are discussing the possibility of not continuing prosecution of individuals charged with non-violent violations during the protests.
We will let you know when a decision is made.
