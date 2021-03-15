KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One man was left with life-threatening injuries after more than 100 shots were fired at a club in south KC early Sunday.
According to the police, the shooting happened at 3 a.m. at the Rendezvous Lounge located at 11816 Blue Ridge Blvd.
A KCPD officer heard dozens of shots coming from the club, then 911 calls about shots being fired started to come in.
Grandview officers got to the scene first and confronted two men who were armed.
KCPD officers found a man who had been shot in the face in the street. He was taken to a local hospital for his life-threatening injuries.
Police say witnesses told them that two fights happened inside the club as it was closing. Club security tried to break them up with pepper spray.
The fights then spilled into the parking lot and may have caused a crash on Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Several people began shooting at each other. Two suspected shooters tried to flee the area, but police took them into custody.
Police saw numerous cars in the club's parking lot had been hit by gunfire.
The authorities located 100 shell casings at the scene from five different guns.
Twenty-five people were still inside the cub when the police arrived. No one else at the scene was injured and police haven't been able to locate anyone else with related injuries at local hospitals.
The authorities are continuing to investigate.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office also assisted the KCPD with the large crime scene.
