KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The bitter cold and snow across several states has led local utilities to shut off electricity to customers intermittently two days running to conserve electricity in a strained regional power grid.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Southwest Power Pool (SPP) hosted a teleconference to answer the many questions that have come their way following the controlled blackouts, which they said are intended to prevent a more extensive, uncontrolled outage somewhere within their member utilities’ service areas.
SPP covers 14 states and portions of three others, including Kansas and Missouri, extending from the Canadian border down to the panhandle of Texas.
The most pressing question was, 'How much longer do we need to prepare for rolling outages?'
SPP Chief Operating Officer Lanny Nickell said, based on supply and demand, they could be calling for more outages Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. He would not say with certainty when it would be over but estimated we should be out of the woods by Thursday or Friday.
The problem is not with the extreme cold in the KC area. Evergy says it continues to have adequate supply to meet demand in the metro.
The problem, said SPP executives, is the deep freeze in the south. The geographic diversity of the power pool usually means one region bails out the other when hard hit. But this year brought a strange seasonal switch-up.
“When things are happening in the northern part of our footprint, oftentimes, the southern part of our footprint is able to pick up the slack, produce the extra power, alleviate some of the concerns,” explained SPP President and CEO Barbara Sugg. “In this case what we're seeing now is the challenges are really in the southern part of our footprint and the folks up in the north, as part of our region, are helping out.”
That’s the purpose of what’s known as a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO), of which SPP is one. The non-profit corporation dates back to 1941 and has added to its regional coverage area over the decades. KCPL joined the SPP in 2006 before merging with Westar to become Evergy. A 2019 order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission encouraged all utilities to join RTOs.
The metro area’s largest utility, Evergy, late Tuesday afternoon responded to complaints about its website going down amidst all the outages and people having trouble reaching customer service by phone. They calculated the number of calls at six times what they’ve ever seen.
“It is certainly something we will learn from in the future, but this is truly an unprecedented event today and we want to make sure, you know, that even though it was difficult for us to communicate with you at times, with customers, and for you to communicate with us, it certainly did not impact our ability to restore power,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, he said Evergy is down to just 1% of customers without power. He said most of those are unrelated to the controlled outages.
Both Evergy and SPP repeated a message that energy conservation efforts from customers remain important.
Nickell and Sugg, with SPP, said peak demand Monday was significantly below what they estimated and they credit that to customers responding to their plea to conserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.