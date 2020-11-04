KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Businesses in the Country Club Plaza are nervously watching election returns, and any unrest that could follow the results.
More than a dozen stores have plywood over all their glass windows and doors.
Vinca Jewelry is a family owned business with a store front on the plaza for more than 30 years.
They’re boarding up for the second time this year.
“It’s been very stressful. I just feel like… what a year. It’s been a year,” store manager Tu Tran said.
Tran said the store was looted back in June, when protests over police brutality took over the plaza.
Vandals were able to break the bullet-resistant glass and steal some fine jewelry.
Tran was worried last night about election unrest, but with her son helping her secure the windows today… “I’ll sleep better,” she said.
She says plaza security sent a message out about an election rally happening Wednesday night at Mill Creek Park.
In the off-chance the protest is not peaceful, she’s taking precaution.
“It’s something that you don’t think will happen in Kansas City. It’s the same way you think, it’s third world countries where elections happen and then chaos breaks out. And so you just don’t think it happens in America,” she said.
Other businesses like Coach and Kate Spade hired contractors to board up their stores.
“It’s kinda sad,” contractor and handyman Brandon Schieb said.
Schieb helped board up a lot of businesses during the summer protests and got at least two calls to do so on Wednesday as well.
“They ask me if I have availability if I can be there in four hours for an emergency call to board up a store. So that’s the only difficult part about it because I already have other jobs booked and I got to drop everything,” he said.
Inside Classic Cup restaurant, General Manager Jeff Brack is keeping a close eye on election returns.
“We’re going to kind of play it by ear for this evening,” Brack said. “With the results coming how they are, we’re not super concerned at this point. But everything is fluid and could change.”
Classic Cup was also hit during the protests over the summer. The rock that busted a window still sits behind the counter.
The restaurant boarded up election night, but took them down the next morning.
They’re checking in with police and plaza security on a regular basis and may but them back up if protests seem to ramp up.
“With everything going on I’ve kind of just been a big ball of stress,” Brack said.
Kansas City Police say they are prepared for any civil unrest that could happen. No officers were allowed to take off this week.
