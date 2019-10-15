OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - More big Kansas school districts are taking a stand against Juul, the biggest manufacturer of vaping devices.

Staff in the Blue Valley School District say they spend a lot of time everyday dealing with problems related to vaping that could instead be spent teaching. They’re proud the district voted to take stand.

Blue Valley Southwest science teacher Chris Jensen said he sees the issue with students constantly.

“Am I aware that students have vaped in the building? Absolutely,” Jensen told KCTV5 News. “And I walked into the bathroom when it occurred and had to intervene with students? Yeah absolutely.”

Now though, students are coming to him more and more asking about the science of why vaping is harmful.

“I think that’s become a secondary part of our job in the classroom is supporting kids, not just in our subject area but supporting them in terms of good life decisions,” Jensen said. “And a vaping topic is one that comes up weekly.”

It’s not just nicotine products being used in the vaping devices that are easily hidden in backpacks and lockers, it’s other harder drugs as well.

“Students would be ingesting these things and have serious effects,” BVSW principal Scott Roberts said. “Serious hallucinogenic affects that we didn’t see before.”

Roberts blames companies like Juul for marketing the vape devices towards young people, so he’s glad that the school board is taking legal action.

Blue Valley isn’t the only district that voted to sue Juul last night. Shawnee Mission is also taking a stand.

“All of our schools are doing it. Both high schools and middle schools,” SMSD spokesman David Smith told KCTV5 News, noting that Shawnee Mission’s lawsuit against Juul will be combined with other school districts suits so discovery can happen all at once.

The damages they hope to receive would be used to support students who have addiction problems. Both districts have ongoing prevention efforts but say much more needs to be done.

Olathe was the first area school district to sue Juul. KCTV5 News reached out to Juul last month when that suit was filed, and the company sent back a statement, saying in part, “We have never marketed to youth and do not want any non-nicotine users to try our products.”