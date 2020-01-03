KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News learned on Friday that there will be more layoffs at Union Pacific.
The company said they're shifting most operations at the Armourdale Yard in Kansas City, Kansas, to the 18th Street Yard.
KCTV5 News asked the company how many workers would be affected, but officials declined to share that information.
A statement from the company did note that, "These steps are part of Unified Plan 2020, which streamlines operations as we ensure Union Pacific remains a strong and competitive company."
In October, the company scaled back their operations at the Neff Yard. At the time, the union said around 200 workers would lose their jobs.
