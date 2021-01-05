INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- City officials and mall management are scrambling to find a way to curb violence at the Independence Center mall after two shootings in less than a week.
Tuesday, police said they are working to add more outside security cameras and train mall staff on how to respond to a shooting. They say they’ve already beefed up their presence.
“I’ve been an Independence resident my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Mike Huff, a city councilman who asked questions of the police chief at Monday's regularly scheduled meeting.
“Why? Why is this happening? Why is this happening in Independence?” Huff asked.
The answer might depend on which violence.
In late October through December the issue was teens converging in the hundreds and starting fights.
Sometimes the trouble spilled over to neighboring strip malls. That’s what a series of curfews for unaccompanied minors was meant to prevent.
Tuesday night, the city put up flashing street signs on the 39th street corridor that read, “Juvenile curfew enforced. Parent guardian required.”
The city began a curfew in late November for the whole area starting at 9pm. The mall proper later created a 3pm curfew on weekends. After Monday’s shooting, they extended that curfew to seven days a week.
Yet, the details of both shootings suggest the curfews then, or the updated one, would not have prevented them.
Monday’s shootout in the Independence Center parking lot involved an adult. It happened at 2:15 p.m. and police say they were in the parking lot at the time. They say officers were close enough to hear it.
Police recently revealed that the 16-year-old shot inside the mall the previous Thursday, who was also firing that night, was with a parent at the time.
Huff says the mall is private property, so it’s ultimately up to the mall to keep people safe.
“But it’s gone way too far, and in order to protect this city we had to put our own resources in there,” Huff continued.
He says it’s worth it, but the city can stretch its resources for only so long.
Mall management announced Monday night that the mall owners have approved funds for extra security and off-duty police.
Huff is hopeful. He wants customers and staff to be safe, but he also wants the mall to thrive and not see business, already hit by the pandemic, suffer because of recent events.
“I think if we get the communication out there and let people know that we’re not going to have this in Independence, it might have a big impact and make it so it gets back to somewhat normal,” Huff said.
One concern he has is that with the city curfew at 9 p.m. and the mall curfew at 3 p.m., it will drive the teen trouble to the adjacent businesses, which is why he’s proposing a business summit to put their heads together and all get in the same page.
Independence Police issued the following statement on Tuesday about efforts they are making:
The Independence Police Department continues to work with Independence Center owners, management, and security to continue to address safety concerns. We have increased our police officers presence at the mall and are assisting mall security with addressing ordinance violations and criminal matters. Soon there will be electronic billboards along 39th Street with reminders about curfew and the requirements for juveniles to be with a parent or guardian. We are also adding more external video surveillance to monitor the area. We are in discussion to also offer safety training to mall staff which would include general best safety practices but also what do to during a critical incident. We have identified a mechanism to enhance communication with tenants both during emergency and non-emergency situations with businesses. We are working towards broader communication with citizens in and around the 39th St. shopping district.
Monday night, Independence Center management issued this statement:
Recently, there has been a string of unfortunate incidents associated with Independence Center. Please know that we are teaming up with the city and the Police department to help curb these issues so Independence Center can remain a nice place to come with your family to shop and play. Ownership is aware and has given permission to hire more security and off-duty police officers. We take these issues very seriously and will spare no expense. We have implemented a new curfew regarding unsupervised teenagers on the weekends when we typically have the most issues. Effective tomorrow morning, this rule will be 7 days a week. No unsupervised minors 17 or younger will be allowed in the mall without a parent or legal guardian after 3 PM. We are hoping with these new measures, we can go back to “the new normal” quickly. We understand that Independence Center is vital to the city and surrounding communities for many reasons including providing hundreds of jobs and we understand the revenue that this mall creates is very vital. What has happened here is a multifaceted problem that has been exacerbated by the global pandemic. We want to keep Independence Center a clean, vibrant, and safe place. We are asking the public along with the police department to continue to support us through these tough times. If you know something - say something. We need community involvement to keep Independence Center a nice place to shop and play.
