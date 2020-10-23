KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There have been 154 homicides in Kansas City in 2020 as of October 23.
Here is the data broken down by month.
Kansas City started the year with almost a week without killings. By the end of January, 16 people were killed.
Here is how 2020 compares to recent years.
The data is as of October 1st of each year.
City officials are looking for new solutions to the problem of increasing violence.
Last month, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a new framework for reducing violence. It focuses on prevention, intervention, clearance and administrative reform.
Lucas said some of the goals of the initiative are to have more crimes solved, lower rates of recidivism and better ways of identifying people who need services before they commit crimes.
The mayor’s office partnered with Police Chief Rick Smith, the Kansas City Health Department and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on the crime-prevention framework.
“Violence in Kansas City is a public health epidemic. It’s the pandemic with a gun,” Baker said.
Lucas announced there will be steering committees heading up each pillar of the project by January 2021.
