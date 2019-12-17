KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Monster Jam returns to Kansas City for another high-octane weekend.
The Triple Threat Series features six different racing, freestyle and skill competitions on three different Monster Jam vehicles at Sprint Center from Jan. 17-19.
Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.
The premier athletes vying to be Kansas City champion are:
- Monster Mutt, Aaron Basl
- Soldier Fortune, Kayla Blood
- Megalodon, Jack Brown
- El Toro Loco, Armando Castro
- Max-D, Blake Granger
- Alien Invasion, Bernard Lyght
- Grave Digger, Tyler Menninga
- Zombie, Joe Urie
Tickets start at $15 each. Pit Party Passes are available to purchase for $15 each.
