KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Protests on Monday started congregating in the afternoon and were peaceful for the most part.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith held a press conference on Monday at 4 p.m. to give an update on this past weekend’s protests and Kansas City’s ongoing work to protect protesters, law enforcement and Kansas City residents.
Mayor Lucas did not implement a curfew during that press conference like he did Sunday night.
Just after the mayor and police chief spoke, they were seen talking to protesters in a crowd of around 100. Moments later, our cameras caught Chief Smith and Mayor Lucas both kneeling holding a shirt that read, “I Can’t Breathe.”
JUST NOW: “Justice for George,” @MayorLucasKC said. pic.twitter.com/7s14RgT7XY— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 1, 2020
“When it doesn’t go right, there should be discussion about it, there should be follow up and there should be accountability. No one’s opposed to that. No one in this uniform is opposed to that. Maybe the person who did it is. But everyone else is about the same thing. We want our profession to look good and be good for the people that we serve,” Chief Smith said.
He told KCTV5 News soon after it felt good and he hopes it’s a start.
“We have much more together than we have different and I think people need to see that,” Chief Smith said.
“We’re trying to come here today to make sure that we’re listening,” Mayor Lucas said.
By 6 p.m., the crowd had grown to about 200, and many began marching up Main Street.
A short while later, KCTV5 News saw a man get arrested. Shouting directed us to it, so we didn’t see what started it. We did see a verbal conflict between the man arrested and others telling him to shut up. Police say the man eventually shoved a protestor, who screamed, “Get him off of me,” which is when they pulled him from the crowd.
“Acting the way he was acting, I understand what they did. Acting the way he was acting, we’re not going to get nothing out of it. But I do not think all of the men should not have tooken him down,” Protestor April McAfee said.
Starting at 7 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department said they were going to be doing hourly briefings just like they had been Sunday night.
In that 7 p.m. briefing, Sargent Jake Becchina with Kansas City police said they had made around six – eight arrests for protesters disturbing the peace and stepping into the street when told not to.
In the 8 p.m. briefing, Sargent Becchina said two separate marches have splintered off from the stationary park protest and there no additional arrests since the 7 p.m. briefing. Initially, protesters were staying to the sidewalk and a few were stepping off.
He also said with larger groups in the streets, the best way to manage them is with rolling street closures and essentially following the crowd and blocking off cross streets as they pass by.
Sargent Becchina noted that some protesters they have arrested, they had found pipes, rocks and urine-soaked rags in their bags or in their possession.
HAPPENING NOW: The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is holding a briefing at The Plaza to give updates. https://t.co/Q7PLRtuSQJ— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 2, 2020
In the 9 p.m. briefing, Sargent Becchina said one march split into three and at one point, some people at 31st and Broadway started picking up traffic cones and other potential projectiles. That caused concern but they have not deployed tear gas or pepper spray because no one has thrown objects at police yet.
Mayor Lucas joined in one of the marches, but it was not that one. He does have security detail and continues to participate in the march.
Sargent Becchina also pointed out that Monday night’s protest was not organized or planned by any protest group. He said the crowd seems more interested in stirring things up, but that’s his impression.
Around 10 p.m., things started to take a turn and water bottles and objects were starting to be thrown at officers and tear gas was dispersed.
Officers at 47th and Main now have gas masks on. I saw what looked like tear gas being used for the first time tonight. pic.twitter.com/8bpssIFCPK— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) June 2, 2020
Around 10:10 p.m., police deemed the protest as an unlawful assembly.
Due to items being thrown at officers, tonight’s demonstration on the Plaza has been declared unlawful. Everyone must leave, or they will be subject to arrest.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 2, 2020
Police say this is an unlawful assembly and protesters must leave or they will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/vDOUETKU1D— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) June 2, 2020
In the 11 p.m. briefing, Sargent Becchina noted that Chief Smith said in the 4 p.m. conference that rubber bullets were not deployed this past weekend, but Sargent Becchina said they have been deployed but call them “beanbag rounds.” He said when they deploy the beanbag rounds, they aim for people’s extremities.
Around 10:50 p.m., tear gas was deployed again.
KCTV5 News has seen some unsettling videos from the weekend on social media. The chief said he and the board of police commissioners will be reviewing all of those eventually but haven’t done so yet.
