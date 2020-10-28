LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- The woman whose estranged husband allegedly fled from Lansing to Oklahoma with her two daughters after killing her two sons has spoken out, releasing a statement thanking those who helped bring her young daughters home safe.

Lansing community expresses grief after father charged with murdering his sons Tuesday, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson charged 40-year-old Donald Jackson, Jr. with capital murder in the death of his two sons.

Tara Jackson shared the statement through her attorney Gary Nelson. In it, she calls the deaths of her two sons "a traumatic loss" and takes the time to thank everyone who helped bring her two girls home safe.

"There is a lot of unanswered questions," the statement reads.

Father of 2 slain Leavenworth boys charged with capital murder A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Leavenworth home where their two brothers were killed has been charged with capital murder.

Law enforcement in two states took part in a massive manhunt on Saturday for Donny Jackson after authorities discovered two boys -- Logan Jackson, 14; and Austin Jackson, 12 -- dead inside their Leavenworth County home.

The boys' two sisters -- Aven, 3; and Nora, 7 -- were missing.

Community in mourning of Leavenworth County double homicide “My heart sank. My heart sank for the family, just for the sisters that had to go through that. It hurts."

Shortly afterward, an AMBER Alert was issued for Donny Jackson, the children's father. He was found and apprehended, with the two girls recovered safely, in Beckham County, OK.

Jackson is being held in the Beckham County jail awaiting extradition back to Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County prosecutor on Tuesday announced he had charged Jackson with two counts of capital murder.

The statement, in full, reads: