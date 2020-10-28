LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- The woman whose estranged husband allegedly fled from Lansing to Oklahoma with her two daughters after killing her two sons has spoken out, releasing a statement thanking those who helped bring her young daughters home safe.
Tuesday, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson charged 40-year-old Donald Jackson, Jr. with capital murder in the death of his two sons.
Tara Jackson shared the statement through her attorney Gary Nelson. In it, she calls the deaths of her two sons "a traumatic loss" and takes the time to thank everyone who helped bring her two girls home safe.
"There is a lot of unanswered questions," the statement reads.
A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Leavenworth home where their two brothers were killed has been charged with capital murder.
Law enforcement in two states took part in a massive manhunt on Saturday for Donny Jackson after authorities discovered two boys -- Logan Jackson, 14; and Austin Jackson, 12 -- dead inside their Leavenworth County home.
The boys' two sisters -- Aven, 3; and Nora, 7 -- were missing.
“My heart sank. My heart sank for the family, just for the sisters that had to go through that. It hurts."
Shortly afterward, an AMBER Alert was issued for Donny Jackson, the children's father. He was found and apprehended, with the two girls recovered safely, in Beckham County, OK.
Jackson is being held in the Beckham County jail awaiting extradition back to Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County prosecutor on Tuesday announced he had charged Jackson with two counts of capital murder.
The statement, in full, reads:
As many of you know, my client, Tara Jackson and her family suffered a traumatic loss of two of her oldest children and the kidnaping of two daughters.
On behalf of Tara Jackson, her family and friends, she would like to thank everyone who came together to bring her daughters home safe on Saturday. The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Beckham County Sheriff's Department, the unknown truck driver that called in a vital sighting, the various law enforcement agencies in the Towns and Counties along the way, and the many other people that helped search. Tara also appreciates the media and reporters who played a large part in getting the information out concerning the abduction of her daughters and assisted in locating them.
In addition, she wants to thank everyone that has offered support and assistance in her family's time of need. I would like to ask that you respect her privacy during these next very hard few weeks and months that Tara and her family have ahead of them.
There is a lot of unanswered questions concerning the events of Saturday October 24, 2020 and other matters over the last several months. However, there is an open investigation and pending litigation, therefore I will not answer questions at this time.
