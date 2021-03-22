KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Blue Springs mother will soon be reunited with her late son's cremains after they were possibly stolen during a recent zoo outing with her family.
Carmen Ann was at the Kansas City Zoo on Sunday with her three children. Sometime while they were there, a cherry wood box was misplaced containing her late 21-year-old son's ashes.
"...something that is absolutely of no value to anyone in the world, but me, and I’m a total mess right now," Ann said.
Ann lost her son three months ago in a car accident.
"This is literally all I have left of him," she said. I’m sure everyone is wondering why I brought him to the zoo, and how we managed to lose something so meaningful, so here it is ... his nine siblings and myself can’t find a way to cope or grieve with losing him, and we try to include him in everything we do, and while my sister and I went inside the café to use the bathroom, her friend was watching the kiddos with the wagon and her grandson started hitting my son's box of ashes."
Her 11-year-old daughter then took the box out of the wagon and sat it on the chair next to her 5-year-old old. Ann says she was unaware that the box of his ashes were taken out of the wagon and sat on a chair beside her 5-year-old until they reached the Sky Safari and realized the box was gone.
"I immediately started asking all the kids what happened to my son's ashes, and that’s when they told me what had happened," she told KCTV5 News.
Ann then rushed to the front to see if maybe the box was still in the chair and it was not.
"Nobody bothered telling me anything, and 20 minutes later when we got across the park, I realized he was gone," Ann said.
The family asked the zoo staff for help, and they looked everywhere, pulling security tapes. On Monday, zoo staff notified her that they found the bag with the ashes that goes inside the box. However, the cherry wood box was nowhere to be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.