KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke Friday morning at Ruskin High School in honor of 15-year-old Terrell Bell, who was killed earlier this week at Sycamore Park.
A minor has been arrested and charged in Bell's shooting death, the city's 66th homicide of the year so far.
Lucas and other local leaders talked about mentoring programs like "Becoming a man," which Bell had recently been involved with. When a reporter afterward, though, brought up the controversy over the mayor's plan to shift money in the police budget, Bell's mother snagged the microphone and vigorously defended the mayor.
"So leave my mayor alone. He's O.K. I'm here now because of my mayor," she said. "The school didn't call me. He did."
Lucas said city leaders are working hard to make safe the very streets many of them grew up on themselves.
Kansas City police: Juvenile arrested, charged in connection to death of 15-year-old Kansas City boy
"Janae and all of us here grew up in a Kansas City where we saw teens getting gunned down. I don't know why 20, 15 years later, the same thing was happening. That's what we're trying to address. That's what we're trying to do. It's not really about budgets. It's about people," the mayor said. "I expressed my condolences to Janae, but also to every mother and every family, every friend out there in Kansas City that is grieving for lives cut short too soon, for all the hopes and aspirations, dreams, grandchildren---everything that Terrell would have brought us in Kansas City."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.