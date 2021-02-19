KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are on the lookout for a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle that was stolen early Friday morning from Worlds of Fun.
Police reported around 4:30 a.m. that a white Ford F-250 MoDOT work truck was stolen and last seen heading northbound from Worlds of Fun. It has not been seen since.
Police said the ID number on the truck is 9114.
No suspect description was given.
